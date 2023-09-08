PITTSBURG, Ks– For some Thursday night football action, the St. Mary’s Colgan Panthers defeated the Girard Trojans, 47-8.

Colgan’s Cooper Simmons opened the scoring thanks to a 25-yard touchdown to make it 6-0.

In the second quarter, Tucker Harrell found the end zone for six to extend Colgan’s lead to 12-0.

Cooper Simmons went on to score a few more touchdowns in the second half on his way to a big game!

The Panthers move to 2-0 on the season and will travel to face Riverton (1-0) next Friday.

Girard drops to 1-1 on the year. Their next game will be on the road then they face Galena (0-1) next Friday.