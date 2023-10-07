COLUMBUS, Ks– St. Mary’s-Colgan headed into Columbus with a 5-0 record looking to stay undefeated on the year.

The Panthers had no trouble on the road as they picked up the win over the Titans, 59-20!

Tucker Harrell picked up two touchdowns on the ground and one through the air in the first half.

Klayton Adamson had two long touchdowns of 46-and-70 yards! Cooper Simmons racked up a couple of touchdowns in the first half as they led 46-7 heading into the locker room.

Colgan continued their winning ways with a victory over Columbus to improve to 6-0 on the season. They will next face Erie at home next Friday.

Columbus falls to 1-5 on the season. Their next game will be next Friday when host Baxter Springs.