Tonight the Joplin Outlaws would host the Jefferson City Renegades in the South Division Final. Joplin would earn the 4-2 win and advance to the Mink League Championship.

Joplin would plate their runs with an RBI single from Carson Johnson and a three-run home run by Jakob Machuca.

The first game of the championship series will be hosted by the Outlaws at Joe Becker Stadium Thursday, July 28th against the St. Joseph Mustangs.