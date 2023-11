NEVADA, Mo. — The Nevada Lady Tigers hit the court for the first time the season at home to host Lebanon Tuesday night.

The Lady Tigers pulled away in the second half to defeat the Lady Yellowjackets 47-31 in their season opener. Nevada picks up its first win of the season to move to 1-0 before Thanksgiving break.

The Lady Tigers will be back in action after the break as they will compete in the CJ Classic from November 27th to November 30th.