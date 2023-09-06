SENECA, Mo. — High school softball action in Missouri as the Seneca Indians hosted the Nevada Lady Tigers in both team’s first game in Big 8 conference play Wednesday night.

The Lady Tigers roared on to win big over the Indians 15-3. Nevada now improves to 8-1 on the season. They will be in action at the LOZ Tournament at Ball Parks National this weekend from September 8th to the 9th.

Seneca’s sophomore pitcher Abby Jamros had 10 strikeouts on the day and went 3-3 at the plate. The Indians fall to 0-8 on the season. Seneca has a four-day break before they are back on the field at Carl Junction to take on the Lady Bulldogs on Monday, September 11 at 4:30 p.m.