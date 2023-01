FRONTENAC, Ks. — Day two of the Frontenac Raider Classic featured the semifinals of both the girls and boys brackets. The Frontenac Lady Raiders took on the Nevada Lady Tigers.

The Lady Tigers came away with a close 58-55 victory and advance to the championship game against the Blue Springs Lady Wildcats tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Frontenac will play for third place tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. against the Fort Scott Lady Tigers.