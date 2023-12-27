NEOSHO, Mo. — One of the most prestigious tournaments in Southwest Missouri finally started Wednesday morning and that’s the Neosho Holiday Classic. The host of the tournament, the Neosho Wildcats had the last game of the night on Wednesday. The Wildcats squared off against Westwood out of Memphis, Tennessee.

The Wildcats were able to create some separation late in the fourth quarter to defeat Westwood 64-47. Neosho moves to .500 with a 4-4 record on the season.

Neosho had four Wildcats score in double-digits. Collier Hendricks had a game-high 17 points paired with six assists and rebounds. Kaiden Asberry, Tyrone Harris and Colton Southern all finished with 14 points. Asberry made four three-pointers all in the third quarter along with eight rebounds. Southern also had eight rebounds on the night.

The Wildcats advance to the winners bracket of the black bracket to face Huntsville on December 28th at 3:30 p.m. at Neosho High School.