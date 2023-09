NEOSHO, Mo– Neosho was at home, Friday night hosting the Nixa Eagles.

Neosho hung tough with the Eagles for the first half as they only trailed 26-17.

Denver Welch racked up two rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats to keep them close.

Nixa exploded in the second half as they went on to win 46-17.

The Wildcats fall to 0-2 on the year. They will be on the road next week to face Carl Junction (0-2).