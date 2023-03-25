NEOSHO, Mo — After some rainy weather the last couple of days, Saturday morning, the Neosho Wildcats baseball team was in action against the Diamond Wildcats in the semifinals of the Roy B Shaver Classic.

After Diamond scored a run in the first inning, it was all Neosho as the Wildcats won 14-1 by run rule in five innings. They would advance to the championship game to face the Strafford Indians.

Saturday evening, Neosho battled against Strafford to take first place in the Roy B Shaver Classic.

The game was a good one and went to the wire as both teams would go back and forth with scoring runs. In the bottom of the ninth, game tied at three, Kael Smith came in clutch with a walk off RBI single to shallow centerfield to seal the game for the Wildcats 4-3 over the Indians. Neosho are the 2023 Roy B Shaver Classic champions.

The Wildcats goes undefeated over the weekend and moves to 5-1 on the season. They will return home March 28th to face St. Mary’s Colgan in a cross state matchup.