NEOSHO, Mo. — Things are hoppin’ in Neosho because there’s a whole lot of hoopin’ going on.

The “Neosho Holiday Classic” tipped off this morning at both the high school and middle school gymnasiums.

It runs through Friday.

Five area schools, as well as several from outside of the Four State area, are taking part.

It brings hundreds of visitors to the town every year, and that means more money for the local economy.

“Oh it’s great for our Neosho community, for our hotel industry for all of our eating, fast food Boulevard on Neosho Boulevard, it’s just great for everybody in the community,” said Millie Gilion, Tournament Volunteer.

The tournament is made possible thanks to “Branco Enterprises” and a slew of other businesses and volunteers.