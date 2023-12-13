ANDERSON, Mo. — The Boy’s Mustang Classic tipped off Wednesday night as the McDonald County Mustangs took on Missouri Rush.

The Mustangs came up short in a tough close game falling to Missouri Rush 57-52. McDonald County falls to 3-2 on the season.

McDonald County had three Mustangs finished in double-figures. Cael Carlin had a team-high 17 points while Josh Pacheco had 18 points and Toby Moore chipped in 12 points.

The Mustangs will take on Bakersfield on Friday, December 15th at 7:30 p.m. at home for game seven of the Mustang Classic.