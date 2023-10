ANDERSON, Mo — The McDonald County Mustangs were running wild in their big win over Marshfield, 41-0!

McDonald County jumped out to an early 21-0 lead in the first half over the Blue Jays.

Quarterback Destyn Dowd had two rushing touchdowns in the first half. Running Back Samuel Murphy also had a rushing TD.

The Mustangs now advance to the semi-finals round of the Class 4 District 6 tournament.

They will face West Plains (6-4) next week in West Plains with game time, to be determined.