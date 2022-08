The Mt. Vernon football team would defeat McDonald County big, 31-7 to give them their first win of the season.

They already match their win total from last season.

Next up for the Mountaineers (1-0) they will travel to Monett (0-1). That game will be next Thursday with the game set to start at 7 p.m.

McDonald County (0-1) will have their home opener when they host Marshfield (0-1) next Friday with kickoff set for 7 p.m.