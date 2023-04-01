MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The Mount Vernon Lady Mountaineers was in action Saturday morning against the Potosi Trojans. Mount Vernon had a strong performance as they cruise to a 16-0 win.

Saturday afternoon, the Lady Mountaineers battle against the West County Bulldogs. They dominated over the Lady Bulldogs with a 11-1 win. Six Mountaineers recorded a multi hit game. Harley Daniels picked up the win to move to 9-1 on the season.

Mount Vernon are now 13-1 on the year. The Lady Mountaineers will host the Marionville Comets on Monday, April 3 at 5 p.m.