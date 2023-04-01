MONETT, Mo. — Friday afternoon, the Monett Cubs baseball team defeated Seneca 16-14. Then, Saturday morning they took down the Purdy Eagles 11-7. Later, Saturday afternoon Monett was back in action where they faced the East Newton Patriots.

The Cubs were able to pull away with a shutout 4-0 win over the Patriots. They were led by Carson Burtrum with 11 strikeouts in the game. The Cubs claimed the Monett Tournament champs with three wins over the weekend. Monett moves to 4-1 on the season.

The Cubs will be on the road at Mount Vernon to take on the Mountaineers, April 4th at 4:30 p.m.