MIAMI, Ok. — The Miami Lady Wardogs softball team looking to clinch the Class 4A Regional 15 title after defeating the Dewey Lady Bulldoggers in the regional semifinals on Wednesday afternoon. Thursday afternoon, the Lady Wardogs faced the Lady Bulldoggers once again in the championship game.

The Lady Wardogs fell to Dewey in game one 7-3 but bounced back in game two as the offense was on fire to dominate 13-1 in five innings over Dewey. Miami secured themselves a ticket to Super Regionals that will be next week. The time and place have yet to be determined.

In game one, the Wardogs struggled for most of the game but in the sixth inning, a two-run homer from Brooklyn Powell would put some life into the team trailing 7-2. Another run in the sixth, from Hayden Davis on a hit from D’Naya Green had Miami within four. The Lady Bulldogger’s lead was too much for the Lady Wardogs to overcome as they fell 7-3.

So, it set up a game two winner-takes-all situation for both teams. The Lady Wardogs were on fire offensively scoring in the first four innings. Three runs in both the first and second innings, one in the third inning, and six runs in the fourth. What added icing to the cake was a two-run bomb by Sidney Forrester in the fourth inning to push the Lady Wardogs lead 13-1. A completely different game in the second game for Miami with a dominating performance on offense and defense.

The Lady Wardogs now move on to Super Regionals next week.