JOPLIN, Mo. –Missouri Southern men’s head basketball coach Jeff Boschee and women’s head coach Ronnie Ressel join KSN’s Reina Garcia to talk the latest on Lions basketball.

The Lions were on a Kansas road trip that included a game against Washburn and Emporia State.

The men’s team lost to Washburn 58-99 on Thursday, but managed to bounce back to get the win over Emporia State on Saturday 75-64.

The women’s team went 0-2 on the road trip, losing to Washburn 49-56 and to Emporia State 62-73.