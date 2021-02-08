The Latest: Virus scraps 3 games for No. 2 Baylor men

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The No. 2 Baylor men’s basketball team has postponed three more games because of COVID-19 issues and won’t play again until at least Feb. 20.

The Bears didn’t play Saturday’s scheduled home game against TCU and had already postponed Wednesday’s game at No. 12 Oklahoma before the latest changes announced Monday.

Now postponed are next Saturday’s home game against No. 7 Texas Tech, then two games next week at No. 14 West Virginia. That includes a Feb. 15 game at Morgantown, and then a Feb. 18 game in Waco that was supposed to be the makeup of a game postponed in January because of COVID-19 protocols in the Mountaineers program.

Baylor’s next scheduled game is Feb. 20 at home against No. 23 Oklahoma State.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports