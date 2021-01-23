The Latest: Sharks to open home schedule hosting in Arizona

San Jose Sharks’ Dylan Gambrell, right, tries to hold back Minnesota Wild goalie Kaapo Kahkonen in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The San Jose Sharks will open their home schedule in the desert.

The Sharks’ first two home games will be Feb. 1 and 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights at Gila River Arena, home of the Arizona Coyotes.

The Sharks held training camp in Arizona due to a ban on contact sports in California’s Santa Clara County. The NHL scheduled the Sharks’ first eight games on the road in hopes they could play in San Jose, but strict COVID-19 restrictions are still in place.

No determination has been made on San Jose’s home games against Anaheim on Feb. 13 and 15 yet.

The Arizona women’s basketball team has postponed Sunday’s game against Colorado due to COVID-10 protocols within the program.

The 10th-ranked Wildcats are coming off a 66-54 win over Utah on Friday. The Buffaloes lost 51-47 to Arizona State on Friday.

No decision has been made about Arizona’s next game on Jan. 29 at Southern California.

The two-game weekend basketball series between Colgate and Bucknell for both the men’s and women’s teams have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests in Tier 1 personnel within Bucknell’s programs.

The men were scheduled to play Saturday and Sunday at Colgate, while the women had games set for both days at Bucknell.

All four contests will be rescheduled following discussions with the Patriot League office.

Tier 1 includes athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.

The Bucknell men’s and women’s basketball games against Lehigh scheduled for next Saturday and Sunday are also postponed and will be rescheduled.

