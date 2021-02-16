The Latest: Miami Open tennis allows 750 fans per session

FILE – At left, in a March 31, 2019, file photo, Roger Federer, of Switzerland, kisses the trophy after defeating John Isner in the singles final of the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Fla. At right, in a March 17, 2019, file photo, Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, smiles as she hugs her trophy after defeating Angelique Kerber, of Germany in the women’s final at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif. Roger Federer raised the prospect of merging the governing bodies that oversee the men’s and women’s professional tennis tours on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The 20-time Grand Slam champion began a string of posts on Twitter by saying the shutdown of tennis because of the coronavirus outbreak has given the sport an ideal opportunity to assess its future. (AP Photo/File)

The Miami Open plans to allow 750 fans on the grounds per session for this year’s tennis tournament, and they’ll be allowed to watch matches on the showcase court.

Those matches will be played in the grandstand, which seats 5,000, meaning crowds there will be limited to 15% of capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The tournament will again be held at the Miami Dolphins’ stadium site, where it moved in 2019. The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic. The stadium court for showcase matches in 2019 will not be used this year.

The tournament runs March 23-April 4.

Total attendance for this year’s tournament is expected to be about 18,000. That’s less than 5% of the 2019 attendance total of 388,734 for an event that typically attracts most of the world’s top players.

