The Latest: Cal Baptist-Arizona basketball game canceled

Spectators wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus watch the Champions League group F soccer match between Zenit St.Petersburg and Borussia Dortmund at the Saint Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The men’s basketball game between Arizona and California Baptist was canceled Wednesday about 90 minutes before the schedule tip due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The cancellation was due to a positive test in Cal Baptist’s program and ensuring contact tracing and mitigation protocols.

The cancellation is Arizona’s fourth due to positive coronavirus tests by the opposing team.

The Wildcats’ next game is Saturday against Sanford in Santa Cruz, California.

___

The Duke women’s basketball team has paused team activities due to two positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program’s travel party.

The school announced the move Wednesday as well as the postponement of Sunday’s game at No. 4 North Carolina State as well as Tuesday’s game against UNC Wilmington.

The news comes a week after Duke lost at home to No. 2 Louisville.

Two days after that game, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that the Cardinals’ home game against North Carolina would be postponed due to positive tests and quarantines within the Louisville program.

Duke’s game at Miami was postponed a day later.

___

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league plans to invite vaccinated health care workers to the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida, as guests of the league.

In a letter to Rob Higgins, president of the host committee for the Super Bowl, that was obtained by The Associated Press, Goodell wrote that he wanted to “honor and thank health care workers for their extraordinary service during pandemic” as well as promote the importance of vaccinations and the wearing of masks in public.

Goodell added in the letter: “We all know that over the past year, these frontline workers have put their own lives at risk to the benefit of society and we owe them our ongoing gratitude. We also know that they will remain essential for months to come to treat those who are ill and administer vaccines. We hope that in some small way, this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes as we look forward to a better and healthier year.”

The Super Bowl is scheduled to be played on Feb. 7.

___

Georgia has ended its search to find a replacement for Vanderbilt, which had been scheduled to visit Athens on Saturday.

The game was canceled when Vanderbilt’s roster fell below minimum requirements set by the Southeastern Conference’s COVID-19 protocols.

It would have been Senior Day for No. 8 Georgia. Instead, athletic director Greg McGarity says Georgia will seek another way to honor its seniors and the Bulldogs’ focus will switch to a bowl game.

___

The Atlantic Coast Conference says the women’s basketball game scheduled for Sunday featuring Duke at North Carolina State has been postponed.

The league says the postponement follows positive COVID-19 tests, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Duke women’s program.

Duke is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report. No makeup date was given.

___

Due to varying COVID-19 protocols among the four schools and their respective basketball conferences, the matchups for Saturday’s CBS Sports Classic in Cleveland featuring North Carolina, Kentucky, UCLA and Ohio State have been changed.

The No. 22 Tar Heels will face the Wildcats at 2 p.m., while the No.20 Buckeyes and Bruins will tip off at 4:15 p.m. in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Organizers said the change was to “more closely align COVID-19 testing protocols between the competing programs and their respective conferences.” The schools come from the ACC, SEC, Big 10 and Pac-12.

Originally, Kentucky was playing UCLA and North Carolina against Ohio State.

The four schools have combined for 26 national championships and 65 Final Four appearances.

___

Kansas State has paused all football activities and withdrawn from bowl consideration after an outbreak of positive tests and contact tracing procedures would not have left the Wildcats with enough players to compete in a game.

The First Responder Bowl was the likely destination for the Wildcats, who beat then-No. 3 Oklahoma on the road early in the season but slid to a 4-6 finish after losing quarterback Skylar Thompson and several other players to injuries.

Kansas State lost its last five games but was in line for a bowl game because it finished seventh in the Big 12.

Second-year coach Chris Klieman called it “a bittersweet ending to the season,” but he also called it “nothing short of a miracle” that the Wildcats were able to play 10 games amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

___

Two soccer games in Germany’s second division have been called off after a staff member at Würzburger Kickers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The club says its entire team has been ordered by local health authorities to isolate “until further notice.”

The decision forced the postponement of Würzburg’s games on Wednesday against St. Pauli and on Saturday against Darmstadt.

___

