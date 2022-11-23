The Lamar Tigers football program has certainly established itself as a dynasty in Missouri at the Class 2 level. They once again find themselves in the Class 2 semifinals this Saturday taking on a familiar opponent.

It’s a familiar position for the Lamar Tigers. A shutout win last week over Holden has them in the Class 2 State Semifinals for a third straight year.

Head Coach Jared Beshore “Yeah, our guys were really excited about last Saturday…but that was our expectation was to go in and play really good football…so I would say the emotions are to be expected. I think our guys wanted to be here expected to be here and have put in the work to do just that.”

And, the Tigers still have work to do if they want to bring home the program’s ninth state championship.

Jared Beshore stated, “I mean I think it comes down to the kids. They by in to the work that it takes to be able to play this late into the season and it’s no guarantee, but you put in that work to give yourself a chance to play in late November. Our kids enjoy this time of year and I think this is something that they have been gearing up for, for a while.

Rein Stephen mentioned, “It’s the waking up at four in the morning to work out in the weight room or like…our coaches put in more time than I think any coaches in the state do. coach Wilkerson he’s down in his basement everyday watching film for four to five hours a day.

THE TIGERS SEMIFINAL OPPONENT IS ALSO FAMILIAR TO THEM — THE SENECA INDIANS — A TEAM THEY LOST TO EARLIER THIS SEASON.

BOTH TEAMS ARE 11-1 HEADING INTO SATURDAY’S GAME.

The Tigers semifinal opponent is also familiar to them. The Seneca Indians. A team they lost to earlier this season. Both team are 11-1 heading into Saturday’s game.

Beshore voiced, “It enhances the game atmosphere…it’s going to be a great atmosphere with two conference big eight teams meeting this late in the playoffs. But at the end of the day it’s just a ball game and at the end of the day we got to do what we got to do to win the ball game and prepare to win the ball game so that’s what we’re focusing on.

The matchup will be November 26th at Lamar. Kickoff set for 1:00 pm.