Lamar football team travel to Holden, Missouri to take on the Holden Eagles for a Class 2 State Quarterfinal matchup. The Tigers didn’t waste anytime scoring touchdowns. They had a 41-0 lead at halftime.

Lamar would go on to complete the shutout win with a 54-0 victory. The Tigers will host a rematch against the Seneca Indians in the State Semifinals November 26th at 1:00 pm.