The Lamar Tigers had a rematch against their week 4 opponent the Seneca Indians for the Class 2 State Semifinals at home this afternoon.

The Tigers were great on both sides of the ball to put up 35 points in the first half and pulled away from the Indians with a 56-14 win. They advances to the State Championship for a third straight year to take on Blair Oaks.

The Indians season comes to an end and finishes the season with a 11-2 record. Congrats to Seneca on a great and historic season.