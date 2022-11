The Lamar Tigers had a rematch to their Week 4 opponent the Seneca Indians at home for the Class 2 State Semifinals.

The Tigers dominated the Indians on both sides of the ball putting up 35 points in the first half. The tigers came away with the victory 56-14 over Seneca to advance to the State Championship next week against Blair Oaks.

The Indians season is cut short and finished the season with a 11-2 record. Congrats to Seneca on a great and historic season.