ANDERSON, Mo. — The last day of the Girl’s Mustang Classic was Wednesday night and for the championship, it featured the host of the tournament the Lady Mustangs and the Farmington Lady Cardinals.

The Lady Mustangs fell to Farmington 77-36. McDonald County suffers only their second loss of the season to drop to 7-2 on the season. But they take second place in the Mustang Classic.

The Lady Mustangs will be back in action on Tuesday, December 19th at Carl Junction to face the Lady Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m.