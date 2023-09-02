JOPLIN, Mo– Webb City and Neosho squared off earlier today in the Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Softball Invitational.

Neosho jumped out to an early 6-0 lead, thanks to a couple of RBI’s by Beclynn Garrett and Kynden Smith.

Trying to fight their way, Webb City’s Addi Brown hit a two-run homer to cut the lead to one to make it 6-5.

After tying the game at 6-6, sophomore Kylee Sargent stepped in and delivered a perfect bunt to allow Brown to score to score the winning run.

Webb City walks it off to defeat Neosho, 7-6.

The Lady Cardinals finish the tournament by going 4-1 to bring their record to 7-2 on the year.

Webb City’s next game will be against Carl Junction at home on Tuesday, August 5th.

Neosho’s next game will be on Tuesday as well against Nixa.