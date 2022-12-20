Well in the early parts of the season, the Carl Junction lady bulldogs have roared to a hot 9-1 start.

A lot of their success has been pinged to the work they put in the gym and the chemistry these girls have developed with one another on and off the court. Head coach Brad Shorter and the team feel the same way.

Coach Shorter said, “You know, we feel like we’ve been successful because of all the work that we put in prior to those 10 games. We prepared our kids with three really difficult tournaments had kids have responded, working really hard, doing a lot of little things right and hopefully we can continue that in the ladder part of the season.”

Anna Burch said, “We just work really hard at practice and our chemistry is so great that we just motivate each other and push each other to be the best that we can on and off the court which results in us just playing better as a team.”

Klohe Burk said, “I would just say, us working together as a team and our chemistry that we have together. I think that’s takes us really far. I also think that we have just really worked really hard in practice and pushed each other and that’s been a big key to our success.”