The Joplin Eagles would celebrate four athletes making the jump to play in college.

Those four would include Hobbs Campbell signing with Kansas to run cross country and track. Byler Reither head just across town as he will play baseball for Missouri Southern. Layton Copher signed to play baseball at Highland Community College. Jill McDaniel would also sign to Highland Community College for softball.

The signees are thrilled about signing to play at the next level.

Hobbs Campbell said, “It’s amazing, this is something I’ve dreamed of forever. I didn’t think I’d be running in college but it’s amazing because Kansas is a great program. They’ve had so many good runners and they have great coaches. I’m so glad that I got to go to Kansas and I’m fortunate enough to be able to sign here with my family.”

Byler Reither mentioned “I mean as soon as I got there, it really felt like home. Coach Tuck and coach Darnell, it’s a really great program. I’ve only heard great things from their program and coach Wolf loves them as well.”

Layton Copher voiced, “It’s nothing I’ve ever dreamed of. I’ve dreamt of this moment since I was a kid.”

Jill McDaniel stated, “It’s pretty awesome. It’s very exciting and I remember dreaming of coming here and being at this day signing and it’s just so exciting and I’ve always wanted to do this.”