The Joplin Eagles get revenge at Webb City, 72-62

WEBB CITY, Mo. - For the second time in four days the Joplin Eagles and Webb City Cardinals boys basketball teams squared off with the Eagles getting the better of this meeting, 72-62.

Joplin and Webb City met in the 3rd place game from the Kaminsky Classic on Saturday with the Cardinals grabbing the victory in Kaminsky Gym. Fast forward four days later and it would be the Eagles returning the favor with the 10-point win in the Cardinal Dome.

The Eagles improved their season record to 7-8 and will be on the road again Thursday (1/10) as they battle Branson (5-6) in COC play.

Up Next for Webb City (5-4), will be a road trip to Ozark (4-3) on Friday (1/11).