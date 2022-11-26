The undefeated Grove Ridgerunners took on the Carl Albert Titans Saturday night. The Ridgerunners perfect season came to an end as the Titans defeated them 55-21.
The Ridgerunners finishes the season 12-1 and congratulations on great season.
by: Tichina Coleman
Posted:
Updated:
by: Tichina Coleman
Posted:
Updated:
