COMMERCE, Ok. — Saturday was the last and final day of the 24th Annual Mickey Mantle Classic featured the championship games.

Saturday morning, the winner from the Hall of Fame division, the Grove Ridgerunners and Whiz Kid division, the Neosho Wildcats faced each other in the championship.

The Ridgerunners took home the Mickey Mantle Classic championship with a shutout 4-0 win over the Wildcats. Grove will be return to conference play at home to host the Collinsville Cardinals in a double header at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11.

The Wildcats will also go back to conference matchups as they will take on the Joplin Eagles at home on April 11th at 4:30 p.m.