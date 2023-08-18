GIRARD, Ks. — Football season is two weeks away for teams in Kansas, and the Girard Trojans will look to build off a 10-1 season in 2022.

The Trojans are coming off one of their best season with a 10-1 record and a third-round playoff appearance. The team lost quite a few seniors a total of 16 that contributed a lot of production.

Senior Anthony Pike said, “We had some great guys out there last year, but we learned a lot from them because they got some great guys coming back. Everybody’s here willing to work. I mean, it’s not a day that we’re not working mean. It’s not here. It’s watching film. It’s something.”

But, Girard has players that are ready to step up and fill in those missing pieces on the team. The Trojans will have a lot of new faces heading into the 2023 season with sophomores and freshmen expected for their number to be called upon.

Senior Drake Kotzman said, “But all these other guys are brand new, you know, juniors. We’ve got a connection already, but sophomores and freshmen. We’re trying to build a connection and a bond like we had with that last team.”

The upperclassman has been leading the young guys and making sure they are ready to come fame time.

Head coach Neal Philpot said, “There’s a lot of new faces doing the work, but you’ll learn from your experiences. We’re trying to set the bar and raise the bar a little bit and keep that standard high. You know, those older guys, upperclassmen, they’ve got to do a nice job of bringing young kids up and let them see what the culture is about and what we’re trying to do. And I think they’re doing a pretty good job right now. So.”