GIRARD, Ks. — The two seed Frontenac Lady Raiders faced the one seed Cherryvale Chargers in the 3A Sub-State championship.

The Lady Raiders came out on fire on both ends of the floor and jumped out to a 20-1 lead in the first quarter. Frontenac ran away with a big 67-48 victory against the Chargers and has now won the 3A Sub-State championship for the fourth consecutive year.