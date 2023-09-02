JOPLIN, Mo– Joplin had no issues today against Seneca as they soared to a big 16-0 victory.

Joplin came out early on scoring two runs in the first innings thanks to Taryn Casey who delivers with a two-RBI double.

In the 2nd inning the story was much of the same with Riley Kelly, Jadyn Pankow, and Bailey Ledford.

Joplin’s Ava Wolf picked up the win in the circle pitching three scoreless innings.

Abby Lowery hit a two-bomb in the game as Joplin was on the rout.

The Lady Eagles go 3-2 in the tournament to bring their record to 6-5 on the year. Their next game will be Tuesday, August 5th, when they travel to face Carthage.