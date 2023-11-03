KICKAPOO, Mo– The 3-seeded Joplin Eagles travelled on the road to face the 2-seeded Kickapoo Chiefs. They picked up a big win on the road, 45-29!

Joplin jumped out to an early 35-7 lead after a couple of touchdowns from Hobbs Gooch, Davin Thomas, Jonathan Williams.

They held off a second half effort from Kickapoo to win this one.

Joplin now advances to the Class 6 District 5 Championship game to face one-seeded Nixa (10-0).

The game will be at Nixa High School and is set for a 7:00 p.m. kick-off.