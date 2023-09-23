CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Dr. Jeffrey Knutzen CJ Classic kicked off Saturday morning with a total of 16 teams, 11 of whom are local teams from Missouri and Kansas. Teams at the tournament are the host Carl Junction, Webb City, Carthage, Nevada, Neosho, McDonald County, Aurora, Pittsburg, and Riverton.

The number one-seeded Carl Junction Bulldogs faced the two-seeded Carthage Lady Tigers in both teams’ third game of the day of pool play from the black pool. The Bulldogs swept the Lady Tigers 2-0 winning the first set 25-21 and the second set 25-19. They advanced to the gold bracket and made it to the classic title game to lose to Rogers two sets to one.

Carthage will be on the road on Tuesday, September 26th at Webb City to face the Cardinals at 6:30 p.m.

The Bulldogs will be back in action at home as they are set to host the Neosho Lady Wildcats on September 26th at 6:30 p.m.

The one-seeded Riverton Rams took on the three-seeded Nevada Lady Tigers in the white pool of the CJ Classic. The Lady Tigers ended up sweeping the Rams 2 sets to none.

The Ram’s next contest will be on Tuesday at a neutral site against St. Paul at 5 p.m.

The Lady Tigers will host the McDonald County Lady Mustangs on September 26th at 7:30 p.m.