NEOSHO, Mo — The Crowder Roughriders baseball squad was on their home field to host the State Fair Roadrunners in a double header, Sunday afternoon.

The Roughriders was in defensive battle in game one of the double header against the Roadrunners as the game was scoreless heading into the bottom of the eighth inning. A walk off single RBI from Kolton Reynolds to seal the game with a 1-0 win.

In game two, Crowder would get things rolling with a big 10-2 win. The Roughriders now are 18-9 on the season and 3-1 in their conference. They will be on the road tomorrow in Sedalia to take on State Fair Community College at 1 p.m.