KSNF/KODE — The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in the United States and a bucket list experience for many football fans. Unfortunately, it’s also one of the most expensive to attend, pricing many diehard fans out.

Bookies.com has calculated the lowest average cost to attend Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. If you’re serious about going, you might want to think about taking out a second mortgage.

Two adults can expect to spend on average $18,098.66 for two tickets, airfare, two nights at a hotel, parking/ride service, two hot dogs and two beers.

Chiefs fans traveling from Kansas City to Phoenix can expect to pay slightly more at a total cost of $18,717.16.