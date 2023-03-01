COMMERCE – Baseball legend and one of Oklahoma’s favorite sons, Mickey Mantle, announced his retirement from baseball on this day 54 years ago.

Born Oct. 31, 1931, in the southern Delaware County town of Spavinaw, Elvin Mantle, an amateur pitcher, named his son after Mickey Cochrane, Hall of Fame Philadelphia A’s catcher, according to the Encyclopedia of Oklahoma History and Culture.

The Mantle family moved to the lead and zinc mining fields in Ottawa County where Mantle grew up in Commerce. Legend has it Mantle spent his youth playing on the area’s chat piles.

It was in those lead and zinc mines Mantle learned to switch-hit by playing with tennis balls thrown by his right-handed father and left-handed grandfather, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.

On the night Mantle graduated from Commerce High School in 1949, he was playing for the Baxter Springs Whiz Kids in a Ban Johnson League against Coffeyville. Baseball scout, Tom Greenwade of the Yankees, was at the game and saw Mantle hit two home runs and two singles and made three errors at shortstop. Two days later Greenwade offered Mantle a $1,000 bonus, published reports state.

Mantle joined the Yankees as a shortstop during the spring of 1950 when Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio was still playing center field.

The Yankee Clipper, Joe Dimaggio (left) smiles along with sensational rookie Mickie Mantle, who is being touted as a possible replacement for the old pro. Staff Photo by AP Wirephoto. Original Photo 04/05/1951. Published on O-4-8-51. Courtesy of the Oklahoma Historical Society

During his 18-year career as a switch hitter with the New York Yankees, he had 536 home runs with a .298 batting average and 1,509 RBIs. While wearing a Yankees uniform, Mantle won 12 American League pennants and seven World Series titles, according to published reports.

Sometimes Mantle was called the “Commerce Comet” or “The Mick.” He retired from baseball on March 1, 1969, and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1974

Mantle died in 1995.