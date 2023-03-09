CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Coming off a big district championship win on Tuesday night, the Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs are now prepping for the state tournament with their eyes set on that state title trophy, but the road to Springfield starts this weekend in Sedalia.

That road will start on Saturday when they face Lincoln College Prep in the Class 5 quarterfinals round of the state tournament. Lincoln College Prep comes into this game with a record of 17-9, while the Lady Bulldogs come with a 28-1 record.

It’s been a season of highs for Carl Junction. They were champions of the Lady Mustang Classic, the Bill Hanson Memorial tournament, and the I-44 Lady’s Classic. As well as the Class 5 District 7 tournament in which they defeated the Webb City Lady Cardinals 67-42.

Now the real tournament begins for Carl Junction and for them to end it in Springfield hoisting that state championship trophy, they are going to have to win three more games.

Coach Brad Shorter said, “A total group effort. You know, an effort where, we leave everything on the floor. And effort has been terrific with this club all year long. We’ve got to rebound it. We can’t give them second chances, because they’ll stick it to us if we do so. We’re excited. It’ll be fun. And that’s what we talked about is going up there and having fun.”

Klohe Burk says, “Just working our hardest and keeping a positive attitude even if we get down and each game and I think just focusing on one game at a time and just communicating with each other and each playing our role on the team.”

Kylie Scott mentioned, “I think we just need to go in confident into every single game. Don’t think that there’s a possibility of losing and I think that we can secure it if we really just go and do that. I’m gonna try to get in that post as much as possible, ask for the ball and just go to work.”