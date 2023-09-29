WILLARD, Mo — On the road, Webb City made the trek to take on the 4-2 Willard Tigers.

Webb City dug themselves in a hole early after Willard took a 13-0 lead.

The Cardinals finally got rolling thanks to two first half touchdowns by Noah Durman.

They trailed 16-14 at the half.

Webb City’s defense rose up and their offense heated up! They held Willard scoreless in the second half, while their offense scored 29 points!

The Cardinals are now 5-1 on the year. After dropping a 14-7 loss to Nixa in the first game of the year, they have now won five straight.

You can find full stats and replay from the game by visiting the Webb City Cardinals’ website, here.

They make the trip over to Carthage (3-3) next Friday night.