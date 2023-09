PITTSBURG, Ks– Chanute came into Pittsburg and dismantled the Purple Dragons as go on to win big, 27-0.

Chanute got on the board first thanks to a Quinton Harding long touchdown pass to give them the 6-0 lead.

This one was all Chanute as they cruise by Pittsburg to remain undefeated to win 27-0.

Their next game will be on the road Tonganoxie (1-1) next Friday.

Pittsburg (1-1) will make the trip to face Labette County (1-1) next Friday night.