PITTSBURG, Ks. — Sunday afternoon, the Pitt State Gorillas baseball team was back in action at home in a double header against the Northeastern State Riverhawks. The Gorillas took the first game 5-2.

In game two of the double header, the bats came alive for the Gorillas as they put on a homerun clinic to complete a shutout win 12-0 and sweep their series over the Riverhawks.

Austin Warkins, Nixon Brannan, and Jake Grauberger each hit one homerun in game two. Cade Clemons had two homers, both solo homeruns in the second game. Brannan had five RBIs on the day four of those was in second game. In game two, Ben Des Roisers struckout nine Riverhawk batters and only allowed three hits.

Pitt State now are on a five game winning streak and move to 18-7 overall and 10-3 in MIAA play. They will be on the road at Fort Hays State for a three game series from Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26.