PITTSBURG, Ks. — Friday night, the Pitt State Gorillas baseball team started postseason play with the first round of the MIAA Tournament. The four seed Gorillas hosted a best of three series against the five seed Central Oklahoma Broncos.

The bats came alive for the Gorillas and took game one 12-7 over Central Oklahoma. Carson Coffee had himself a day with four RBIs with two solo homeruns to start off the second and fifth innings. Then, still in the fifth, a two run homer from Jake Grauberger in the fifth as well helped push Pitt State lead 8-5. Three late runs in the seventh extended the Gorillas lead to secure the win.

The Gorillas will be back at home for game two against Central Oklahoma, Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m.