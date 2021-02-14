‘The act of serving’: Samantha Ruvalcaba aims to inspire through work as Pittsburg State women’s basketball manager

PITTSBURG, Kan. — If you’ve been to a Pittsburg State University women’s basketball game, you’ve probably seen Samantha Ruvalcaba on the sidelines getting players water, sanitizing equipment, and of course, cheering the team on.

What you don’t see is all the work she puts in outside the game: filling water bottles, washing and sorting the team’s laundry, setting up the court for practice, and packing the bus for away games.

Samantha Ruvalcaba, Pittsburg State University women’s basketball manager, says, “I’ve done it for a while now, it’s like a mental checklist. Sometimes I think about, like, what am I missing?”

Samantha, or Sammy, as the team calls her, didn’t always picture herself as a basketball manager; she was a player herself in high school.

Ruvalcaba says, “I remember being on JV and I never suited up for varsity, and [there were] like freshman starting over me. So I talked to my coach and I asked him what my role was, and then he started talking to me about being a manager, “

She fell in love with managing her team, and in college, landed her current role. It’s one she loves so much, she wants to make a career of it.

Ruvalcaba says, “My dream is to be an equipment manager at the NBA level with the Chicago Bulls. It’s really the act of serving that I love to do.”

Serving others isn’t just a career choice for Sammy. It’s a lifestyle formed by here faith.

Amanda Davied, Pittsburg State women’s basketball coach, says, “She really takes it to heart to bring people blessings every day and be a blessing, and gratitude, and have great energy every day. She’s such a great example of how to live your life. She’s had struggles all through her life, but she faces adversity and overcomes it all the time.”

Ruvalcaba says, “My daddy passed away the summer before my freshman year in high school, and I was always so involved because I didn’t want to have any downtime to be thinking about that and being sad. But I always trusted that God knew what he was doing.”

Through all her struggles, she still brings positivity to her team every day. And though she has a lot of work to do, her attitude is what makes her invaluable.

Ruvalcaba says, “I feel like I’ve left my mark and I’ve made a difference, and that’s really my goal in life, is to make a difference in people’s lives. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. I just want to be inspiring.”