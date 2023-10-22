RIVERTON, KS — Saturday in the Class 3A Sub-State Championship, the Riverton Rams and the Frontenac Raiders squared off for a chance to go to state!

Riverton defeated Frontenac, 2-0, to claims the Sub-State Championship! This is the fourth straight Sub-State Title the Rams have won.

They entered the tournament as the number-3 seed and defeated #7 Galena in their first round matchup and #2 Girard in the semi-finals!

The Rams now advance to the Class 3A State Tournament which will be in Hutchinson next Friday and Saturday.

We spoke to seniors EJ Wells & Alivia Parker after the win and they both expressed their excitement and emotions after the big victory!

Senior EJ Wells said, “Really excited. This is what we worked for all year. We’ve had our ups and downs, but we really finish on top. And I’m just proud of all these girls and I can’t believe it. I’m just so excited”.

Senior Alivia Parker said, “It feels absolutely amazing. I wish there was words to describe it. Like I have like so many emotions going through my head and I’m so proud of everyone for how much effort everyone has been putting into this”.

We also caught up with Head Coach Rebecca Lipasek who talked about the ups and downs these girls have had this season but she knew they would battle it out and keep their composure.

Head Coach Rebecca Lipasek said, “Well, we really have been up and down. Even within today, we dropped a middle set to Galena, so I come to expect it, but know that they can bounce back from it. So we just have to keep our composure. So, it wasn’t foreign to us to be up and down. And we’ve learned how to deal with it a little bit better. But it’s a special group of girls. I think the experience of the kids that we’ve had on the court in previous subs really came through today”.

Riverton enters the tournament as the #7 seed with a 25-10 record. On Friday in the pool play, they will face #2 Neodesha (36-3) at 9:30 a.m. and then face #3 Cheney (35-4) right after at 10:30 a.m. and finally cap off pool play with a match against #6 Silver Lake (28-11) at 12:30 p.m.