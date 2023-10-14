JOPLIN, Mo — Missouri Southern hosted #3 Pitt State for a Miner’s Bowl matchup. This was the 55th all-time matchup between the two teams.

Pitt State dominated utilizing their ground attack on their way to a 31-21 victory. Pitt State rushed for 272 yards on the ground and forced three takeaways.

Recap—

The Gorillas opened up with the ball and drove right down the field where RB Antwan Squire took it in from 15-yards out to give them the 7-0.

After going three-and-out on their opening possession, the Gorillas took over. They utilized the run game of Squire early on to move their way down the field.

Once they got down to the one-yard line, Dodson found Squire on a shovel pass underneath for the score. They extended their lead 14-0 in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Missouri Southern’s turnover woes hit the fan. Luke Sampson threw an interception that was picked off by Rico Payton.

Later in the quarter, RB Anthodius Ashley was stripped by Pitt State’s Cole Sample and recovered by Mike Lacey.

As Missouri Southern was trying to find momentum before the end of the half, Sampson found his big Tight End Deontay Campbell who made a great one-handed catch for the touchdown.

Lions trailed the Gorillas going into halftime, 14-7.

Coming out of halftime, Missouri Southern went three-and-out to open the half.

Pitt State drove down the field like they did much of the first half, but a 26-yard field goal went wide right and the score remained the same at 14-7.

Later in the third quarter, the Gorillas offense went back to work putting together an 11 play 80-yard drive which was capped off by a Cleo Chandler 7-yard rushing touchdown!

On the ensuing drive for the Lions, they made the decision to go for it on 4th-and-1, but Alex Gaskill made them regret that decision as he got through for the sack to force the turnover on downs.

Pitt State led 21-7 as they entered the fourth quarter.

Opening up the fourth, Pitt State scored again after Noah Hernandez found pay dirt to make it 28-7.

As we reached the midway point of the fourth quarter, Missouri Southern’s offense was trying to fight their way back into the game, but Sampson threw yet another interception, this time to true freshman Jasper Ogburn.

Missouri Southern’s defense finally made a big play after the Gorillas fumbled and DL Dylan Wright scooped and scored to cut the deficit to half, 28-14 with 7:05 left in the game.

After a failed onside kick, Pitt State had a great field position, but MSSU’s defense stopped and only allowed a 35-yard field goal. It was a now 31-14 ballgame.

The Lions did put together a 8 play, 84 yard drive where Sampson found Campbell for the 35-yard touchdown to close the gap and trail by ten, 31-21.

After an overturned call on an onside kick by Southern, Pitt State ran the clock out to come away with the victory.

This is the 9th straight victory for the Gorillas against the Lions.

RB Antwan Squire led the way with 127 yards on the ground and a touchdown. He also caught two balls for 14 yards and a TD.

Pitt State stays undefeated and improves to 7-0 on the year. Their next game will be on the road against Northwest Missouri (4-3) next Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Missouri Southern drops their third straight and falls to 3-4 on the season. Their next game will be on the road to take on Lincoln (0-7).