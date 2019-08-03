Teens Gauff, McNally reach Citi Open women’s doubles final

Cori “Coco” Gauff, right, slaps hands with Catherine McNally, left, during a doubles match against Anna Kalinskaya, of Russia, and Miyu Kato, of Japan, in the Citi Open tennis tournament Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Coco Gauff reached the Citi Open women’s doubles final Friday with fellow teenager Caty McNally, who also is into the singles semifinals in her first appearance in the main draw of a WTA tournament.

Gauff and McNally routed the third-seeded team of Russian Anna Kalinskaya and Miyu Kato of Japan 6-1, 6-2. The Americans will face the No. 4 seeds, American Maria Sanchez and Fanny Stollar, on Saturday.

Gauff, the 15-year-old who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, and the 17-year-old McNally were given a wild card into the tournament. Their victory Friday came after McNally returned to the court after pulling off the latest upset in the women’s field.

She beat No. 4 seed Hsieh Su-wei 6-4, 6-3, leaving no seeded players remaining in the women’s final four. McNally will play Italy’s Camila Giorgi in the semifinals. Giorgi beat Zarina Diyas 6-3, 6-2.

Jessica Pegula won an all-American women’s quarterfinal matchup with Lauren Davis, 6-2, 7-6 (2), and Kalinskaya beat Kristina Mladenovic of France, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Andy Murray and brother Jamie were knocked out in the doubles quarterfinals, outlasted by the third-seeded team of Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6), 10-7 on Friday.

Andy Murray, the former No. 1 ranked singles player, has been limited to doubles as he recovers from hip surgery. He hasn’t said if he will attempt to play singles this year.

He and Jamie had won a match tiebreaker for their first victory in Washington before falling in the same manner Friday.

In singles, top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece swept past No. 10 seed Benoit Paire 7-5, 6-0. He will face Nick Kyrgios — with whom he played doubles in the tournament — after the Australian beat Norbert Gombos of Slovakia 6-3, 6-3.

Also, No. 3 Daniil Medvedev edged sixth-seeded Marin Cilic 6-4, 7-6 (7) to set up a semifinal meeting with Peter Gojowczyk, who continued his surprising run by upsetting No. 13 seed Kyle Edmund 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. The 122nd-ranked Gojowczyk, who lost in qualifying and only made it into the main draw when another player withdrew, has only one career title.

___

