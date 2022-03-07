PITTSBURG, Kan. — At 21-0, the St. Mary’s Colgan girls basketball team is heading back to the Class 2A state tournament. If you ask them how they’ve managed to be so dominant this season, they’ll tell you it’s because of the way they’ve stuck together as a team.

“Teamwork,” said head coach Abby Farabi. “I mean, the unselfishness. Every kid out here is here for the person next to them. I mean, it’s one of the best teams I have ever coached as far as teamwork. They are very very unselfish. Just the energy, I mean you’ll see once we get started how excited they are just to be here so I think just the ultimate team.”

The combination of good team chemistry and talent has made the Lady Panthers virtually unstoppable this season.

“This team, it doesn’t matter who scores the points or who does the job,” said senior guard Lauren Yaghmour. “We have fantastic shooters and our inside game’s incredible as well. So, I think we have a very diverse team and we just play well together.”

The senior leadership has played a large part in their success as well according to sophomore Lily Brown.

“Our seniors are great team leaders,” said Brown. “They really push us all to do our best. We all get along really well. I mean this team is really a great team. We all want to do our best and we all work together to accomplish the best.”

They’re hoping that it will help them leave Bramlage Coliseum as state champs.

“We want to win,” said senior guard Gabi Radell. “We want to put a white banner on the wall, especially because we’ve never won a girls basketball championship so we want to be the first to do that and we’re ready for it.”

St. Mary’s Colgan will play Garden Plain in the first round of the tournament on Wednesday, March 9 at 6:00 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas. You can view the full bracket HERE.